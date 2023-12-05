ZAMMSA RECALL SUSPENDED PROCUREMENT STAFF

Lusaka, 5th December 2023.

The Zambia Medicines Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) has recalled the Procurement staff who were placed on suspension two weeks ago on condition that performance audit investigations still be continued.



The suspended members of staff were placed on a non-punitive suspension to streamline the procurement Directorate and also pave way for investigations over the appalling performance within the Directorate.



The suspension was also meant to facilitate the Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA) to conduct a performance audit on the current procurement systems at ZAMMSA. These investigations are still ongoing.



The suspension was necessitated by failure to meet the procurement plan objectives.

The Directorate had only done 22% of the Procurement Plan targets.



This adversely affected ZAMMSA’s efforts to deliver a seamless supply of cost effective and quality health commodities across the country.

To ensure that there are no challenges with the Directorate, ZAMMSA has recruited a new Director of Procurement to restructure and reorganize the sector so as to enhance efficiency in the procurement process of medicines and medical supplies and effectively meet the procurement targets.



In order to ensure that we have no gaps in the supply of essential medicines and medical supplies, ZAMMSA is currently implementing a new strategic plan that entails the restructuring of some Directorates and units within the Organisation.



The new ZAMMSA management will not accept a 22% achievement rate on the 2023 procurement plan.



Signed:

Bradley Chingobe

Senior Manager-Corporate Communications.