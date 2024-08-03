ZAMMSA REFUTES THAT ITS TRUCK CARRYING MEDICAL SUPPLIES WAS INTERCEPTED IN BOTSWANA



The Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) has refuted information that was shared quoting Health Permanent Secretary Technical Services, Dr Kennedy Lishimpi that Zambian trucks carrying medicines were intercepted in Botswana respectively.



ZAMMSA Senior Manager for Corporate Communications Bradley Chingobe says contrary to media reports, no truck was intercepted in Bostwana.



Mr. Chingobe says only one truck was intercepted and that was in Chililabombwe.



He tells Chikuni Radio News that the truck in question does not belong to ZAMMSA but it was a private vehicle and none of the arrested suspects work for ZAMMSA.



He says the Agency has contacted Dr. Lishimpi, who the story is alluded to and he has confirmed that he was misquoted and has henceforth asked for the story to be retracted.



Mr. Chingobe says ZAMMSA strongly condemns the continued abuse, misuse and pilfering of government medicines at all levels of the supply chain.



He says the Agency commends the Zambia Police Service for their vigilance and arrest of suspects.



He says further ZAMMSA calls on the public to be alert and join the law enforcement agencies in the fight against the abuse, misuse and stealing of government medicines and medical supplies.



While in Livingstone yesterday Lishimpi, was quoted in the media announcing that a truck with medical supplies was intercepted in Botswana and investigations are underway.