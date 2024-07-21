ZAMMSA SCANDAL QUESTIONS – Dr. Mujajati Aaron

Dr. Mujajati Aaron shares:

ZAMMSA SCANDAL QUESTIONS



1. In the seven months that drugs and other consumables were kept in those containers, how many times did the board meet? If there was even one board meeting was the delivery and distribution of the said drugs and consumables on the agenda? If not, why not? If there were no board meetings during the said period, why not? Why did the board not take interest in this matter considering the value of the goods until it was too late?



2. Having committed the country to such a huge expenditure, why did it take seven months for Ministry of Health and all it’s layers of supervision to find out that drugs and consumables were not distributed?



3. How many people have been deprived of these much needed commodities during the said seven months? And, how many have died that could otherwise been saved?



4. How safe are these drugs and consumables having been kept in suboptimal conditions for seven months.



5. The DG for ZAMMSA has been suspended, is that all?

