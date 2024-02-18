ZAMMSA TO EMPOWER WOMEN AND YOUTHS WITH A K5.8 MILLION CONTRACT

Lusaka, Friday 16th January 2024 – In our efforts to deliberately procure most of our commodities from local suppliers and manufacturers, the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) has intentionally allocated the supply and delivery of 20,000 pallets valued at over K5.8 million to women and youth owned companies.

This is in compliance with Section 91(1)(c) of the Public Procurement Act No.8 of 2020 which permits procuring entities to reserve or set aside certain procurement requirements for target groups by restricting bidding to target groups. The is also known as a Reservation Scheme.

ZAMMSA has split the tender into four categories. These are women, Youth, Open Citizens and another Open Citizen. Each of these lots will be granted a tender to supply a total of 5000 pallets which in total is 20,000 pallets. These pallets are critical in the storage and transportation of essential medicines and medical supplies in Zambia.

Further still, to make it easy for the women and youth to participate, ZAMMSA has set aside funds whereas we shall give an advance payment of 25% of the total contract sum to the suppliers who will be awarded the tender.

ZAMMSA is gratified that this all-inclusive empowerment opportunity will open various prospects through which women and young people in Zambia can participate and effectively contribute to our country’s economic development. The Public Procurement Act lists citizen suppliers and enterprises owned by women and youths as target groups that may be included in reservation schemes.

As ZAMMSA we reiterate our commitment not procure from outside the country, commodities that we have in Zambia, even more important, commodities manufactured locally by our people.

ZAMMSA remains undeterred in our mission to be a world class supply chain of essential medicines and medical supplies for a productive and healthy Zambia.

Issued by:

Bradley Chingobe

Senior Manager – Corporate Communications.

0978859911