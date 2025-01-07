ZAMMSA UNAUDITED FOR 5 YEARS



January 7, 2025



(ZANIS) Minister of Health Elijah Muchima has disclosed that the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) has not been audited since 2019.





Dr Muchima said despite receiving funding from both donors and government, ZAMMSA has not been financially accountable in such a long period



Dr Muchima said at a Press briefing in Lusaka that the Ministry of Health is determined to clear the negative public perception that the agency has been tagged with.





The Minister of Health also expressed displeasure with the procurement process in his ministry





Dr Muchima noted with disappointment the awarding of a tender to a company that failed to supply the agreed number of ambulances.



He said ACE company was awarded a tender to supply 456 ambulances in 2023, but the company only delivered 11.