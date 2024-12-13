ZAMPOST COMMENCES PAYMENT OF RETIREES FOLLOWING RELEASE OF K25 MILLION BY GOVT





Government has released K25 million to facilitate the payment of Zambia Postal Services Corporation -ZAMPOST- retirees.





ZAMPOST Public Relations Manager Mthandazo Masango says the company has since commenced payments, beginning with those who retired earliest.





Ms. Masango explains that this phased approach ensures an orderly and transparent process as the company continue to work closely with government to secure additional funds to meet its obligations fully.





She has reiterated ZAMPOST’s unwavering dedication to resolving this matter and has commended government for stepping in and releasing the funds to address this important issue.





Ms. Masango adds that this development follows ZAMPOST’s continuous efforts and engagement with the treasury to prioritize the clearance of retirees’ dues.



PHOENIX NEWS