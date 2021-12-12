ZAMRA nabs a Kasama Pharmacy Technologist for stealing government medicine.

A joint operation by the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority, or ZAMRA, and the Drug Enforcement Commission, or DEC, has seized a consignment of government medicines in Kasama suspected to have been unlawfully obtained.

Disclosing this to Mano News today, ZAMRA Senior Public Relations Officer, Christabel Lliampupu, says a Pharmacy Technologist and employee of Kasama Urban Clinic, Greenson Chishimba Lungu, 27 has since been arrested and charged in connection with the seized medicines.

Ms. Lliampupu explains that the suspect was arrested and charged with theft by public servant, possession of government medicines, failure to maintain records and operating a health shop without a permit, adding that he will appear in court soon.

Meanwhile, ZAMRA has implored health facilities to ensure safety of medical products through instituting mechanisms to prevent pilferage of medicines and allied substances.

Source: Radio Mano