ZAMRA URGED TO SCRUTINIZE C4 PILL FOR ‘BODY CURVES’



The Pharmaceutical Society of Zambia has called on the Zambia Medicines and Regulatory Authority -ZAMRA- to take keen interest in an illegal supplement that is being abused by some women.



Society President KEEGAN MWAPE says the supplement known as Cybomex-4 or C4 pill is illegally finding itself on the Zambian market and its safety has not been ascertained.



Mr. MWAPE told ZNBC news that some women are using this pill for increased metabolism, muscle growth and to enhance body curves.



He said the components in the pill have serious long term side effects with the potential to cause central nervous system depression, hallucinations, respiratory and cardiac issues.



ZNBC