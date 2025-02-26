ZAMSTATS 2022 CENSUS SUMMARY REPORT ILLEGAL, VOID – BEYANI



By Best Jere



Zambia’s population stood at 19.6 million as of September 8, 2022, according to the latest 2022 Census of Population and Housing report released by the Zambia Statistics Agency (ZAMSTATS).



However, Civil Service Commission Chairperson Dr. Choolwe Beyani has stated that the revised 2022 census summary by ZAMSTATS is procedural, illegal, null, and void, citing irregularities in the report, such as the omission of 15 wards.





ZAMSTATS Chairperson Oliver Chinganya disagreed, arguing that the omission, with a margin of error of 0.03%, was minimal compared to South Africa’s census, which had a margin of error of 30%.





The contention arose during the joint release of the revised 2022 census summary and the 2022 Employment Earnings Inquiry report in Lusaka, after they were officially launched by Finance Minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane and his counterpart, Labour Minister Brenda Tamba Tamba.



