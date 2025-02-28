ZAMTEL LAUNCHES 5 YEAR STRATEGIC PLAN, TARGETS K11.1 BILLION REVENUE BY 2029



Zamtel has unveiled its 2025-2029 Corporate Strategic Plan, setting an ambitious roadmap for technological innovation and economic growth.





Speaking at the launch in Lusaka, Minister of Technology and Science, Felix Mutati, hailed the transformation of Zamtel, describing it as a “sleeping giant” that has now been awakened. He credited government intervention for revitalizing the company, making it a key player in accelerating national development.





“We have awakened Zamtel so that it can take its rightful place in the telecommunications sector. With government support, Zamtel has transformed from negative to positive equity,” Mutati stated.





He highlighted that 778 towers have been upgraded, significantly improving digital technology services across the country. Additionally, Zamtel has successfully restructured its financial base, positioning itself as a bankable institution for future investments.





Highlighting Zamtel’s vision for 2025-2029, Zamtel Chief Executive Officer, Jason Mwanza, outlined the company’s bold targets under the new strategic plan. Revenue goal K11.1 billion by 2029. Market share 31% by 2029. Network expansion 1,400 new sites to be rolled out and technology upgrades expansion of 4G and 5G networks.





Mwanza emphasized that the plan is designed to drive digital transformation, enhance connectivity, and support Zambia’s economic growth through advanced telecommunications infrastructure.





With a renewed focus on innovation and expansion, Zamtel aims to strengthen its position in the market and contribute significantly to Zambia’s digital economy over the next five years.