ZANACO Gave K1.4bn worth of collateral-Free Loans to Women in 2024



Over 1.4 billion Kwacha was given as loans without collateral to Women in 2024 by ZANACO Bank.



And, Vice President MUTALE NALUMANGO has praised ZANACO for championing the welfare of women in ZAMBIA.



Mrs. NALUMANGO who has been awarded the 2025 ZEE Woman CEO Award, urged women to push boundaries and achieve greatness.



She was speaking during the ZEE Women Awards in LUSAKA last night.



And, ZANACO Chief Executive Officer, MUKWANDI CHIBESAKUNDA said the Bank will continue to support and empower women, as they are torch bearers.



Mrs CHIBESAKUNDA says the Bank will also ensure access to affordable finance for women.





During the Awards Several Women were awarded who include ZEE WOMAN in Aviation THOKOZILE MWAMBA who is the First Female Fighter Jet Pilot, ZEE Woman Entrepreneur of the Year, KASWEKA KACHAKA, and ZEE Woman in Medicine Dr MWAKA MWABA.





Others that bagged awards are, The ZED Farmer MARIA ZALOUMIS who got a Special Recognition award, ZEE Woman CEO of the Year Award went to MONICA MUSONDA , while the ZEE Woman in Education went to ANDREA MWALULA.