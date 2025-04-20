ZANACO’S LOAN PORTFOLIO TO CHINESE BUSINESS COMMUNITY CURRENTLY AT K3.9 BILLION



ZAMBIA National Commercial Bank Chief Executive Officer Mukwandi Chibesakunda says the bank’s loan portfolio to the Chinese business community stands at K3.9 billion as of March 30th 2025.



Speaking at the annual cocktail hosted for ZANACO customers from the mandarin-speaking community as part of the Chinese New Year celebrations in Lusaka, Ms. Chibesakunda expressed the bank’s readiness to offer additional financing to support the growth of businesses within the community, aligning with ZANACO’s commitment to putting customers first.



She said this move underscores ZANACO’s dedication to fostering economic growth and strengthening trade relations between Zambia and China.



Ms. Chibesakunda added that the bank’s support for the mandarin community reflects its strategic approach to facilitating business expansion and investment opportunities in the region.



And President of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Zambia Li Tie urged ZANACO to provide more facilities to the Chinese business community at affordable interest rates.



He emphasised the necessity for Chinese businesses to work closely with local banks, understand their policies and products, and benefit from their services.



PN