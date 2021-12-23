ZANGENA….BUT DON’T FORGET THAT JANUARY IS TWO MONTHS LONG

Zangena and it’s only December 22, please dear civil servants, don’t spend that money on useless and meaningless so called Xmas.

Pretend that money is not in your bank account, be strong and only touch it first week of January.

Soon their will be gnashing of teeth and gums as you have to pay rent, other bills and domestic expenses. Lucky no more school fees.

Avoid visiting ATM and internet banking, don’t press that *444# for now. Aba nkongole simply tell them salaries are delayed, besides it’s them who entice or force us to get those goods they sell.

Remember next paycheck is January 31 and there will be an increase of not less than K1000. Last time you had a salary increase of 4% was 10 years ago under king Cobra.

Derricks Mwendafilumba