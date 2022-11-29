ZANIMUONE WOMAN CHARGED WITH MURDER

By Joan Musabila

A 33-year-old woman of Lusaka’s Zanimuone Compound has been charged with murder following the death of 36-year-old Daniel Kabwe.

Deputy Police Spokesperson Danny Mwale has confirmed the development to Diamond News.

Mr. Mwale says on the 26 November 2022 the two were seen drinking beer outside their house but were later heard quarrelling, which could have led to the deceased being stabbed with a sharp instrument.

A breakable plate that was discovered at the scene is believed to have been used to commit the act.