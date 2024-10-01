ZANIS TV CHANNEL TO BE LAUNCHED THIS OCTOBER – KAWANA



Minister of Information and Media Permanent Secretary, Thabo Kawana has disclosed that Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) Television Channel is ready to be launched this October.



Speaking during the inspection of the studio at the Mass Media Complex in Lusaka, Mr Kawana says that the launch of the TV Channel is an opportunity for the people to speak to the government and the government to speak to the people.



Mr Kawana adds that the state-of-the-art Installations that came at a cost of 11 million Kwacha and staff training, will enable ZANIS to do live broadcasts anywhere at any time, resulting in efficiency of service delivery.



“As much as it is a channel for us to be able to showcase to our people, it is also a Channel for us to hear from our people, what it is that we can do better on the ground,” said Mr Kawana.



And ZANIS Director, Loyce Saili, acknowledged that the launch of the TV Channel comes at a time when the country requires information on what the government is doing for its people, she added that



Ms Saili added that the establishment of Channel will enable ZANIS to gather information from all over the country and inform the citizens, in order to enable them make well informed decisions and participate in national development.