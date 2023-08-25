ZANU PF Accuses Nevers Mumba Of Producing A Biased Report About Zimbabwe Elections

ZANU PF accuses Mumba of producing a biased report
ZANU-PF has ripped into the Southern Africa Development Community head of observer mission, Nevers Muumba, accusing him of producing a “biased” report about the elections held on Wednesday.
Addressing a Press conference in Harare on Friday, party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa described Muumba as unfit to serve as an election observer but a preacher.
Mutsvangwa accused Muumba of overstepping his mandate by criticising the Zanu PF affiliate, the Forever Associates Zimbabwe, which reportedly victimized voters in the run-up, during and after the elections.
Mutsvangwa said Muumba was biased against FAZ and exposed his soft spot on electoral watchdogs, the Zimbabwe Electoral Support Network and the Elections Resource Centre.
Back home, his party MMD have demanded for his withdrawal from the SADC monitoring elections team
(NewsDay-Zimbabwe)
Mr Sichilima is s exporting MMD dirty to SADC.. Dr. Mumba was appointed for his standing as former Republican Vice President and not as MND President. In 2021 elections MMD showed that it is a dead party when it got fewer than 5009 votes. Is this the political party Sichilima is fighting for or it’s just a personal Vendata against Dr. Mumba?
Zimbabweans can do better that this. Make the idiot kiss the floors of Victoria falls. He’s been sent by the Western world’s favourite puppet what more do you expect from that. Their interest is simply to ensure installation of another puppet in Zimbabwe.
I have one difficult question that is disturbing me which I would like to be assisted with. Are the sanction imposed on this great African nation legal? If yes does it mean the SADC countries have supported these sanctions and hence Ok with these actions. Was there a place where all the countries appended their signatures to punish Zimbabwe with sanctions. I just think things are in reverse mode.
If these imposed sanctions are illegal, is this not the greatest irregularity that should be highlighted. Is it really fair to have elections under such harsh conditions?
I am perplexed about this issue as I am not sure where fellow African States Stand on this issue of sanctions. These politics can be confusing….
There are no UN sanctions on Zimbabwe. However, any nation or group of nations can impose sanctions on another nation as part of protecting any interest as the EU and USA have done. That’s why SADC countries trade openly with Zimbabwe without any complaints from the EU and USA.
The question still remains unanswered. Are the sanctions legal or illegal. Can some one please quote the authority for this action. I just wanted to be educated of this disturbing question.
Dr Nervous Mumba is not a person to be entrusted with such a Responsibility as being Chair of SADC Committee Monitoring Elections in Zimbabwe.He is an Oppotunist and rouble rouser, exhibits Childish Euphoria and Excitement , likes grandstanding before cameras …and lacks intellectual Sobriety, depth of analysis and understanding. This man can plunge Zimbabwe into total Chaos. When President Hakainde Hichilema appointed him head of SADC Elections Monitoring Committee ,obviously as a reward for his bootlicking , I was in hell Shock… Dr Mumba is a loose cannon…Let’s wait and see.
Wel done Dr Nevers Mumba you must not be intimidated. The truth will set you free.
If the elections are a sham call them as such. For a long time SADC has been an accomplice to sham elections in Zim.
There is nothing wrong with our esteemed representative. Facts on the ground unfortunately can not only be looked at in isolation to other critical issues like the on going sanctions on this great nation. It’s impact on the economy have been devasting over a period of time and hence causing much poverty. This issue is undeniable. My question is has this issue not negatively influenced the outcome o these important elections.
To be objective the international money system is currently used by all central banks in the world for fair trade. If you illegally or legally terminate one country from this system you essentially cut the life of that particular nation.
If this is what is happening to this great nation , are these imposed destructive conditions a fair prescription for an election. If note why are the not being included as one of the adverse effective for the elections. I think that is the elephant in the room. This position needs courage and honesty to be publicly reported. This single action alone doe not provide a fair play ground and is can be manipulated for another groups advantage.
Is it slightly possible that this elephant in the room could have significantly and negatively titled the issues on the ground.
I think this is a fair question and should be answered.
Read the EU preliminary statement on the Elections in Zimbabwe, and compare it with Dr Nervous Mumba’s statement…
Dr Mumba’s statement is just noise for the Cameras. I won’t be surprised if divisions begin in the SADC observer mission.