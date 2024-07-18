Zanu-PF chairman caught on camera b£at!ng wife over money for beer

A troubling video has emerged allegedly depicting the Zanu-PF chairman for Mutasa district in Zimbabwe engaged in a v!olent altercation with his wife over $5 intended for his beer.

The video, widely circulated on social media, captures an intense physical confrontation between the chairman, whose identity remains undisclosed, and his spouse, both visibly injured and bleeding from the mouth.

In the background, a woman’s voice pleads for the altercation to cease, but her appeals go unheeded. The video suggests underlying issues beyond the monetary dispute.

Responding to the incident, Farai Marapira, Zanu-PF’s director of information, denounced the actions depicted in the video. He emphasized the ruling party’s stance against violence, echoing President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s unwavering policy on the matter.

“What is shown in the video constitutes clear domestic violence. Zanu-PF’s position on all forms of violence is unequivocal and aligns with the repeated statements of His Excellency, President E. D. Mnangagwa. We do not tolerate any form of violence and urge all citizens, including our members, to seek peaceful resolutions to disputes,” Marapira declared.

He assured the public that Zanu-PF would conduct its own investigation into the incident and cooperate fully with law enforcement.

“As a party, we conduct thorough investigations into allegations of misconduct involving our members. Zanu-PF members are held to the highest standards of legal compliance. We unequivocally condemn such behavior and will abide by the findings of police investigations,” Marapira added.

The incident underscores ongoing concerns about domestic violence within Zimbabwean communities and the need for swift and decisive action to address such issues.