Zanu-PF leaders want to kill HH, UPND youths claim

UPND youths on the Copperbelt Province yesterday marched demanding answers from Zimbabwe’s ruling party ZANU PF officials threats on their leader.

The youths allege that ZANU PF wants to k!ll President Hichilema as they carried banners written “We want to know why you want to k!ll President Hakainde Hichilema as alleged in your statement”

Zanu-PF treasurer Patrick Chinamasa and party apologist Rutendo Matinyarare were cited as the main targets by the demonstrators.

The youths presented a petition to Copperbelt province minister who warned Zimbabwe’s ZANU–PF Treasurer Patrick Chinamasa and his colleague Rutando to abandon assassination plans against President Hakainde Hichilema.

The Minister also said Chinamasa and Rutando’s “revelations that they were involved in the death of late president Patrick Mwanawasa will go far.”