Zanu-PF MP labels Starlink usage in Zimbabwe a negative ‘cyber invasion’

Barely a day after President Emmerson Mnangagwa admitted that Zimbabwe is 1000 years behind in terms of technology, Chivi Central, Zanu-PF MP Cde Exevia “Wezhaz” Maoneke has labeled the usage of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service, a cyber invasion, with negative effects on the country.

The government expressed interest in the technology, but it is yet to license it. In neighbouring countries like Zambia and Mozambique, Starlink is already being used.

Those who are selling or using Starlink in Zimbabwe are said to be doing so illegally.

Maoneke, during Wednesday’s question and answer session, asked the leader of government business in Parliament Ziyambi Ziyambi to explain the official policy regarding the “illegal” use of Starlink.

“There is a telecommunication organization called Starlink which was recently registered and licenced to operate in Zambia.

“However, its usage and accessibility are spilling into Zimbabwe, and that is what we call a cyber invasion,” he said.

“Now, my question to you Minister is that, are you aware of the effects this has on the interest of Zimbabwe, and if so, what is that you are doing to protect the interest of Zimbabwe?”

Ziyambi responded: “I want to thank the Hon. Member for the question and indicate that the necessary processes and procedures are being done by the relevant departments that is POTRAZ (Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe) and our security to ensure that the usage of Starlink is regularised.”

Maoneke’s sentiments seemingly contradict Mnangagwa’s plan to bridge the technology gap between Zimbabwe and other countries.

During his visit to the World Governments Summit in Dubai this week, Mnangagwa was shocked by the impressive artificial intelligence (AI) used by the local police.

“Everything that I have seen, we don’t have it in Zimbabwe. We are almost 1000 years behind in terms of technology when you look at what is happening here,” Mnangagwa admitted.

Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Monica Mutsvangwa’s son Neville is allegedly one of the few Zimbabweans profiting from the Starlink satellite internet service.