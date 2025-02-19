Zanu-PF to elect new leader upon expiry of Mnangagwa’s term

Zanu-PF is set to elect a new leader to take charge of both the ruling party and the country once President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s second and final term concludes in 2028. The party’s leader and First Secretary, President Mnangagwa, confirmed this during an interactive engagement with media editors at State House on Monday.

While acknowledging that some party members are eager for him to extend his term beyond 2028, Mnangagwa reiterated his commitment to the constitutional two-term limit and stated he would engage the party to reinforce his long-standing position.

“I am very clear, that I have two terms, and these terms are very definite and I am so democratic. When they come to an end, I will step aside and my party will elect my successor. That is as clear as day. Those who have other imaginations, it’s a democratic society for people to dream but facts will carry the day,” he stated.

The engagement provided President Mnangagwa an opportunity to share his strategic vision, while media representatives discussed developments in journalism and sought clarifications on pressing national issues, including economic and political matters.

Responding to questions about ongoing efforts to amend the Constitution to extend his term until 2030—following a resolution passed at Zanu-PF’s annual people’s conference in Bulawayo last year—Mnangagwa emphasized the need to adhere to constitutional provisions.

“I will persuade the persuaders not to persuade me so that I remain constitutional,” he said.

His remarks come amid heightened political speculation regarding Zanu-PF’s future leadership and succession plans as the ruling party prepares for a post-Mnangagwa era in 2028.

Source – the herald