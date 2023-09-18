Zanu PF video featuring a list of opposition Zambian leaders savaging Nevers Mumba’s reputation, makes for depressing watching- Laura Miti

Laura Miti writes….
The Zanu PF video, featuring a list of opposition Zambian leaders, savaging Nevers Mumba’s reputation, makes for depressing watching, if one thinks of what it says about our politicians.
Now, the Zimbabwen ruling party is free to carry out whatever, let’s kindly term it, political information campaign, it chooses to.
It is the Zambians that turned the stomach. Stunningly duplicitous, all of them.
They essentially are defending the Zanu PF regime that
- unapologetically dissappears critics, like it did Itai Dzamara.
-changes the minds of rural communities, who might think of voting opposition, by brutally murdering a few members of the community, then tying their bodies to trees with the “advice” that they better not be buried.
They are advancing the worst cancer to ever affect African politics, which is the nonsense of leaders defending the right of other leaders to brutalise their people, in the name of sovereignty. Only Tanzanian, Julius Nyerere, bravely bucked that trend, by removing Idi Amin from power, in neighbouring Uganda.
Another question that came to my mind in watching those men wax lyrical about Nevers Mumba was – would their own lives stand up to even the mildest scrutiny, if we were to agree that their public lives must be approached though the lens of their private selves?
Let’s, of course, leave Chilufya Tayali out of this question because his juvenile and clownish antics show that attention, by any means possible, is of ultimate importance to him.
The others though. Would Fred Membe want even a candle shone on his private life? What about his public actions? Why would someone with a history as stage-worthy as the Socialist Party Leader participate in a documentary that attacks someone’s life, without right of reply?
Raphael Nakachinda. His indeterminate political identity is a whole story. Add his defense of some of the worst political actions in the history of Zambia. How he can wax lyrical about someone else being a flip flopper – kaya.
Given Lubinda – what would a documentary on his history look like?
Emmanuel Mwamba. His ability to declare something a certainty, and then, when proved wrong, move on without so much as a blink of the eye, forget a show of shame, to make another ex-cathedra declaration is industrial.
All I am saying is that, that documentary was disgusting in its attempt to dig private dirt to attack a public and official action. That a clearly fight-dirty motive, was supported by Zambian leaders is sad.
By all means, politicans must fight their political battles, some viciously. There are lines though, which, if crossed, display a dark side of individuals that citizens must fear.
Most importantly, citizens must remember that when one overtly or covertly supports a butal leader, they negate the pain suffered, and blood shed, by ordinary powerless citizens in another country.
What would such individuals do, given power?
I suppose for some of these the real question is – what did they do, when given power – political and otherwise?
They should be arrested and charged with sedition so that they are given a chance to prove in court their very dangerous allegation that HH is carrying out a western agenda to hand over the southern African region to the Oppenheimers.
Too ……., appetite for power. Maybe too…. hatred and jealous against HH and new dawn government
This is the waste someone can do to their fellow citizen. To them it doesn’t matter and and whatever it takes to destroy their fellow brother they will do. My biggest concern is how they can be trusted to run the affairs of the state because they will sell state secrets for their personal benefits. Question is “how much were they paid each for participating in the documentary”? What other state secrets did they share which were not part of what was recorded. Is it a coincidence that someone in Zimbabwe threatens our president and then this video? Can we surely say these guys are patriotic ZAMBIANS or are ZAMBIANS that can be trusted to be in charge of government one day? The answer is NO, they are TRAITORS because even an ordinary Zambian feels this was wrong. They cashed in on the expense of their fellow brother’s reputation. It is just similar to WITCHCRAFT. Every well meaning Zambian should never trust them and how I wish the video can be run on every station for people to see the type of these leaders wanting to be leaders the damage they can do if all power was given to them. The president of the socialist party is in court for brandishing a firearm against citizens, what more if he is president it means guns will be on the street. If they are courageous each need to make an appointment with the Zambian people on a forum where they can explain and justify what they did to prove to the Zambians it was necessary and not a betreyal of the conscience of ZAMBIANS.
Fipuba ifi even if it’s hating someone.Chi lubinda chena mwamba aandmembe over rating themselves. Bunch of clowns!!
Not only do they hate Nevers and HH but they hate all other Zambians except themselves.Their behaviour equates that of a Traitor or Judas Iscariot.And they want Zambians to vote for them !!! They are extremely selfish
These goons have bit more than they can chew. For M’membe, his medicine is already in the kitchen, only last month he published classified government information with Mwamba, case still live in Court, now adding this, the Vaseline guy is in for a long rough time soon, watch the space….
Government should show it on ZNBC Zambians want to really appreciate what transpired!
Very good point. It should be well advertised so that we should not miss it.
What is it’s title by the way so I search on YouTube ?
Sunrise, I second your motion. We need to gear from the horse’s mouth and gauge the damage done.
Can someone be kind enough to avail us the video?
Fi opposition led by mmmebe this time mwaya sana.
Just watch how zambians will reject u.
HH is more decent that all of you put togather.
Membe – tax ivader homo promoter
Lubinda- in court for corruption
Nakachinda- chancer
Mwamba- fake propagandist
Tayali- clown
U guys are not patriotic
