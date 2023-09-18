Zanu PF video featuring a list of opposition Zambian leaders savaging Nevers Mumba’s reputation, makes for depressing watching- Laura Miti

Laura Miti writes….

The Zanu PF video, featuring a list of opposition Zambian leaders, savaging Nevers Mumba’s reputation, makes for depressing watching, if one thinks of what it says about our politicians.

Now, the Zimbabwen ruling party is free to carry out whatever, let’s kindly term it, political information campaign, it chooses to.

It is the Zambians that turned the stomach. Stunningly duplicitous, all of them.

They essentially are defending the Zanu PF regime that

unapologetically dissappears critics, like it did Itai Dzamara.

-changes the minds of rural communities, who might think of voting opposition, by brutally murdering a few members of the community, then tying their bodies to trees with the “advice” that they better not be buried.

They are advancing the worst cancer to ever affect African politics, which is the nonsense of leaders defending the right of other leaders to brutalise their people, in the name of sovereignty. Only Tanzanian, Julius Nyerere, bravely bucked that trend, by removing Idi Amin from power, in neighbouring Uganda.

Another question that came to my mind in watching those men wax lyrical about Nevers Mumba was – would their own lives stand up to even the mildest scrutiny, if we were to agree that their public lives must be approached though the lens of their private selves?

Let’s, of course, leave Chilufya Tayali out of this question because his juvenile and clownish antics show that attention, by any means possible, is of ultimate importance to him.

The others though. Would Fred Membe want even a candle shone on his private life? What about his public actions? Why would someone with a history as stage-worthy as the Socialist Party Leader participate in a documentary that attacks someone’s life, without right of reply?

Raphael Nakachinda. His indeterminate political identity is a whole story. Add his defense of some of the worst political actions in the history of Zambia. How he can wax lyrical about someone else being a flip flopper – kaya.

Given Lubinda – what would a documentary on his history look like?

Emmanuel Mwamba. His ability to declare something a certainty, and then, when proved wrong, move on without so much as a blink of the eye, forget a show of shame, to make another ex-cathedra declaration is industrial.

All I am saying is that, that documentary was disgusting in its attempt to dig private dirt to attack a public and official action. That a clearly fight-dirty motive, was supported by Zambian leaders is sad.

By all means, politicans must fight their political battles, some viciously. There are lines though, which, if crossed, display a dark side of individuals that citizens must fear.

Most importantly, citizens must remember that when one overtly or covertly supports a butal leader, they negate the pain suffered, and blood shed, by ordinary powerless citizens in another country.

What would such individuals do, given power?

I suppose for some of these the real question is – what did they do, when given power – political and otherwise?