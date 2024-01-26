Zanzibar minister resigns citing poor working conditions

Zanzibar’s Minister of Tourism and Heritage Simai Mohamed Said has resigned citing “unfavourable and disruptive working conditions” in the Tanzanian archipelago.

In a statement, Mr Said said he submitted his resignation letter to the islands’ President Hussein Mwinyi on Thursday.

“I have made this difficult decision, which is not easy in our culture,” he added.

“I will continue to be loyal to the government and my party, the Revolutionary Party.”

Charles Hillary, the presidential spokesperson in the Tanzania’s semi-autonomous islands, has confirmed the minister’s resignation, according to the local media.

His resignation came a few days after he reportedly complained about a shortage of alcohol in Zanzibar, saying it was affecting the tourism sector.

About 90% of Zanzibar`s economy depends on tourism.