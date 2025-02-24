Zanzou nightclub owners flee South Africa amid torture scandal





The scandal surrounding Pretoria’s Zanzou nightclub has deepened, with its “silent” owners allegedly fleeing South Africa as police investigate claims of sexual assault, torture, and extortion.





The controversy erupted after graphic videos surfaced, showing bouncers abusing patrons.



A 41-year-old Congolese national was arrested last week, but focus has now shifted to the club’s ownership.





Two key figures, believed to be financial backers, have allegedly left the country, raising questions about their role.





Police are pursuing seven more suspects, while authorities have shut down the club for non-compliance.