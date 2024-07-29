ZAPH CONCERNED OVER NEGATIVE TALK ABOUT PRIVATE HOSPITALS



Zambia Association for Private Hospitals ZAPH has expressed concern over the recent negative narratives surrounding the private health sector in Zambia, with regards to NHIMA accreditation services.



ZAPH president DR Abel Mwale says despite its crucial role in achieving universal health coverage and contributing significantly to the country’s health sector successes, there’s still negative talk over their services.



He says the association acknowledges some instances of overcharging, but has emphasized that these do not represent the entire private health sector



He adds that NHIMA sets benefit packages and limits on drug and service payments, predetermining pricing for these items.



“ZAPH is committed to constructive dialogue with NHIMA, the government, and other stakeholders to foster a mutually beneficial relationship and establish cost-reflective tariffs” Mwale says .



He has further highlighted the importance of understanding the complexities of running a private health facility, including significant operational costs, stating that there is need for a balanced perspective that recognizes positive achievements in the private sector.



He has also called for support from the public to help the private sector grow and contribute to the development of the country.