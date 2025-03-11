ZAWAPA PRESIDENT CAUTIONS THE UPND GOVT AGAINST RUSHED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS WITHOUT NATIONAL CONSULTATIONS



Opposition Zawapa – Zambia wake-up Party President Howard Kunda has challenged the UPND government not to rush into amending the constitution, instead of addressing its campaign promises.





Speaking at a press briefing held today in Ndola, Mr. Kunda wondered why President Hakainde Hichilema’s government wants to amend the constitution rather than tackle serious economic issues affecting Zambia.



Mr. Kunda argued that the agenda to amend the constitution should be driven by all Zambians through established channels, not just the Republican President.





The former Muchinga lawmaker added that, with about one year and 6 months to the polls, it’s too soon for President Hichilema to call for constitutional amendments, alleging that the move aims to divert Zambians’ attention from their resolve to change the government in 2026.





On Saturday, while addressing the people on Women’s Day in Kasama, President Hichilema said Zambians have agreed to amend the Constitution of Zambia, the statement which has received mixed reactions from various stakeholders.