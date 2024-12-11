ZAWAPA PRESIDENT COMMENDS DR. HARRY KALABA ON SUCCESSFUL ELECTION AS CF PRESIDENT



By Steward Simutowe



Opposition Zawapa – Zambia wake-up Party president Howard Kunda has commended Citizens First-CF Party for successfully holding an extraordinary general meeting where former Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Harry Kalaba was elected as its president and candidate for the 2026 general elections.



In an interview with the media in Ndola, Mr. Kunda stated that Dr. Kalaba’s election as party president at the extraordinary conference is a clear indication that democratic tenets are being upheld in Zambia, and other political parties should emulate this gesture.



Mr. Kunda emphasized that political parties should not be controlled by individuals, highlighting the importance of intraparty elections being held in accordance with Zambia’s constitution and electoral act requirements.



Mr. Kunda announced that ZAWAPA will also hold a convention, as required, before the 2026 general elections, with the date to be announced later.



Meanwhile, Citizens First-CF Deputy National Chairperson John Mulenga has applauded the party members and President Dr. Kalaba for reappointing him to the same position, assuring that he will work to the best of his ability to ensure the party’s growth toward the 2026 general elections.