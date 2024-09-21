ZAWAPA PRESIDENT HOWARD KUNDA CALLS FOR MINISTERIAL RESIGNATION DUE TO UNDERPERFORMANCE.



Zawapa – Zambia wake-up Party president Howard Kunda stated that, as a minister in the current UPND government, he would have resigned on moral grounds due to the increased suffering of Zambians.



Mr. Kunda finds it unacceptable for ministers to remain in office while many citizens struggle to afford three meals a day, a promise made by the opposition.



Speaking on JOY FM and Prime Television-Zambia in Lusaka, Mr. Kunda questioned why ministers, such as the Energy Minister, remain in office despite prolonged power outages.



Mr. Kunda also criticized Agriculture Minister Mtolo Phiri for not resigning after exporting maize to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), contributing to skyrocketing mealie meal prices.



He alleged that if President Hakainde Hichilema was open to advice from cabinet ministers and the opposition, ministries could not have collapsed to where they are.



Meanwhile, Mr. Kunda warned that if the President refuses to listen, the Zambian people will advise him properly through the ballot box in 2026.