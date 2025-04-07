ZAWAPA PRESIDENT HOWARD KUNDA CONDEMNS MINES MINISTER PAUL KABUSWE FOR UNLAWFUL SUSPENSION OF PROFESSIONAL ASSISTANT



I am deeply concerned by the recent action taken by Honourable Paul Kabuswe, Minister of Mines and Member of Parliament for Chililabombwe, in suspending his Professional Assistant at the Constituency National Assembly Office.



Let it be clearly understood that no Member of Parliament, regardless of their portfolio in government, has the authority to fire or suspend a Professional Assistant. These staff members are employees of the National Assembly and are governed by the rules and regulations of the Parliamentary Service Commission under the authority of the Speaker of the National Assembly.





What Honourable Kabuswe has done is not only a breach of parliamentary procedure, but it also undermines the institutional integrity and independence of the National Assembly. We cannot allow public offices to be turned into personal empires where staff are hired and fired at will.





As President of the Zawapa – Zambia wake-up Party , I call upon the Honourable Speaker to urgently intervene in this matter and protect the rights of parliamentary staff from political abuse. Parliament must remain a professional, non-partisan institution where all employees are treated fairly and within the confines of the law.





Zambians must wake up and demand accountability, not only from the civil service but also from those we elect to represent us. Abuse of power, in any form, should never be tolerated.



#ZAWAPA #Accountability #RuleOfLaw #RespectParliamentaryProcedures