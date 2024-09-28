ZAWAPA PRESIDENT HOWARD KUNDA WARNS OF IMMINENT HARD TIMES UNDER NEW DAWN GOVERNMENT.



Zambia Wake-Up Party (ZAWAPA) president Howard Kunda says Zambians must brace themselves for more hardships under the New Dawn Government.



In an interview, Mr. Kunda noted that the United Party for National Development (UPND) Government will not attend to issues affecting the Zambian people because they are only in power to enrich themselves.



Mr. Kunda says the UPND Government is just full of rhetoric and, as such, should not expect to implement anything, even after presenting the budget in the National Assembly.



Mr. Kunda says their speeches in Parliament are impressive, but they don’t materialize into anything that can cheer the people of Zambia.



He further emphasized that the UPND Government’s lack of action on critical issues has left Zambians without hope for a better future.



Mr. Kunda has since called on Zambians to rally behind ZAWAPA for better leadership come 2026 general elections.



“We will grab that seat of authority and give it back to the people,” Mr. Kunda assured.



Mr. Kunda says Zambians deserve alternative leadership that prioritizes their needs and well-being.