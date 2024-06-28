ZCCM-IH TO INTERVENE AND HELP PAY WORKERS’ SALARIES AT FINANCIALLY TROUBLED KCM

By Chileshe Mwango

Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has disclosed that the Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines Investment Holdings -ZCCM-IH is expected to move in and cushion the challenging financial situation at Konkola Copper Mines -KCM- and pay workers’ salaries.

Mr. Mweetwa has told journalists at a media briefing in Lusaka today that ZCCM-IH is intervening to mitigate the situation and ensure workers get their salaries to avoid industrial disharmony.

Information has emerged that KCM is experiencing serious financial challenges and that workers’ salaries for the month of June are likely to be delayed owing to this development.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mweetwa has advised young people to dismiss calls by Green Party Leader Peter Sinkamba for them to register with him for possible recruitment in the country’s defense force in 2026.

Mr. Mweetwa has reminded young people to understand that no private individual can on behalf of government recruit people in the country’s defense force.

