ZCFA WELCOMES THE AGREEMENT REACHED WITH THE COUNTRY’S BILATERAL CREDITORS TO RESTRUCTURE THE COUNTRY’S DEBT

Lusaka… Friday June 23, 2023

The Zambia – China Friendship Association (ZCFA) has congratulated the Zambian Government for reaching a debt restructuring agreement with the country’s bilateral creditors.

ZCFA Secretary General Fredrick Mutesa has paid special tribute to the governments of France and the People’s Republic of China, respectively, for their facilitational role as co-chairs of the official creditors’ committee on Zambia.

“Finally, at ZCFA, we pledge to continue supporting the strengthening of the Zambia-China all-weather friendship as ably articulated by President Hakainde Hichilema’s statement in which he said: “Therefore, President Xi and ourselves have made a commitment to collaborate closely, building upon our strong and enduring all weather friendship, in order to benefit the people of both our nations and contribute to global peace and development.”,” said Dr. Mutesa.