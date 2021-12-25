ZCID ELECTS NEW CHAIRPERSON FOR THE FORUM FOR POLITICAL PARTIES AND SUMMIT OF PRESIDENT REPRESENTATIVE

The Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue (ZCID) today Tuesday the 21st of December 2021 held its end of year meeting for the Forum for Political Parties (FPP) at Mika Lodge in Lusaka. The purpose for the meeting was to deliberate on various issues pertaining to the Centre as well to elect the new chairperson for FPP and a member for the Summit of Presidents.

The meeting has since elected Ambassador Joyce Musenge as the new Chairperson for the Forum for Political Parties (FPP) taking over from Mr. Jackson Silavwe, President for the Golden Party of Zambia (GPZ). Mr. Andyford Banda, the President for the People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) has been elected as a representative to the Summit of Presidents replacing Mr. Leslie Chikuse.

We would like to wish both Ambassador Joyce Musenge and Mr. Andyford Banda all the success as they take up new assignments.

Issued by:

Doreen Njovu-Kabwe

Executive Director