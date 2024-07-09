ZCID WELCOMES PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’S INITIATIVE TO ENGAGE WITH FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU

The Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue (ZCID) has taken note of a recent news article indicating that President Hakainde Hichilema intends to reach out to former President Mr. Edgar Lungu. We wish to express our support for this initiative, which aligns with the President’s commitment to fostering dialogue and unity, as discussed during our meeting on the 28th of March 2024.

This move is a positive step towards promoting national reconciliation and strengthening democratic governance in our country. The engagement between current and former leaders can play a pivotal role in addressing national issues and fostering a spirit of cooperation and mutual respect among all political stakeholders.

As an organization dedicated to facilitating dialogue and understanding among political parties, we are encouraged by the President’s proactive approach. We believe that this initiative will contribute significantly to the stability and progress of our nation.

We look forward to further developments in this regard and stand ready to support and facilitate any efforts that promote interparty dialogue and national unity.

Issued by:

Ambassador Joyce Musenge

Board Chairperson