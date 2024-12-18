ZCLU SAYS KAWAMBWA BY-ELECTION HAS SET PEACEFUL PRECEDENT FOR FUTURE POLLS





The Zambia Civil Liberties Union -ZCLU- has praised the peaceful campaigns leading up to this Friday’s Kawambwa parliamentary by-election, describing them as a positive benchmark for future elections.





According to ZCLU Acting Deputy Executive Director Derick Chekwe, the campaigns have been remarkably peaceful, unlike past by-elections that were marred by violence.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Chekwe has commended the significant reduction in reports of corruption and abuse of the freedom of assembly against the opposition through the use of the police, noting that former President Edgar Lungu campaigned without interruption.





The Kawambwa Constituency by-election is being held following the conviction of former Member of Parliament, Nickson Chilangwa, to five years in prison by the Kawambwa magistrate court, for causing damage to property.



PN



📷Various Sources