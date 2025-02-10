ZCLU SAYS THERE IS NO CONSTITUTIONAL BASIS TO DECLARE SEATS VACANT FOR PF MPS WHO CAMPAIGNED FOR UPND





The Zambian Civil Liberties Union -ZCLU says there is no provision in the constitution that allows for the declaration of seats vacant when Members of Parliament campaign for others in a by-election unless they resign or join another political party.





Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa has announced plans to petition the speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti, regarding the status of four patriotic front MPs from eastern province who publicly supported the ruling UPND in the Petauke Central by-election.





Mr. Sampa is seeking ruling on a pending point of order concerning the four MPs and suggests that there could be four by-elections in the Eastern Province within the next 90 days, depending on how the speaker interprets the matter.





However, ZCLU Executive Director Isaac Mwanza explains that according to the constitution, an MP can only be expelled from parliament when he/she has joined a party that did not sponsor their seat.





He says the only option is for the Patriotic Front itself to take disciplinary action against its MPs who went to campaign against the party position.



Mr. Mwanza however says the existing divisions within the party makes it difficult to know which faction has the authority to take such action.



PN