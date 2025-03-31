ZCLU WARNS AGAINST OATH OF SECRECY BREACHES BY PUBLIC OFFICIALS

By Leah Ngoma

The Zambian Civil Liberties Union-ZCLU has noted with sadness the continued habit of individuals disclosing confidential or classified information obtained through their official positions, despite having sworn an oath of secrecy, posing a significant threat to national security.

Amos Chanda, the former Special Assistant to 6th Republican President Edgar Lungu recently shared the high-pressure moments he experienced during his tenure at State House, from strategic media planning to influencing key presidential decisions.

But ZCLU Executive Director Isaac Mwanza says such breaches can expose sensitive state operations, weaken diplomatic relations, and even compromise the country’s stability.

Mr. Mwanza further warns that these actions risk eroding public trust in the office of the president, as citizens may begin to question whether state affairs are handled with the necessary discretion and responsibility.

He says leadership requires continuity, and governments operate with the understanding that certain matters must remain confidential beyond a single administration.

Mr. Mwanza is urging authorities to take a firm stance and remind all individuals who once held privileged information that their oath of secrecy remains binding unless officially lifted.

