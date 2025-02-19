ZCS DISMISSES ALLEGED MISTREATMENT, TORTURE OF PASTOR SIMUCHIMBA AND WHY ME



The Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS) has dismissed reports of alleged mistreatment and torture of Pastor Duncan Simuchimba and Francis Kapwepwe, popularly known as “Why Me”, while in custody at Kamfinsa Correctional Centre in Kitwe and Livingstone Central Correctional Centre, respectively.





In a statement issued by Malambo J.B. Mweemba (Supt), Deputy Head of Public Relations, the ZCS described the allegations as “baseless and misleading,” urging the public to disregard them.





According to the ZCS, Pastor Simuchimba was among inmates assigned to work in the Correctional garden as part of daily rehabilitation programs. While working, he complained of discomfort in his legs, prompting a supervising officer to direct fellow inmates to carry him back to the facility, which was captured in a video circulating on social media.





“Following the reports, Pastor Simuchimba was subjected to a medical assessment by prison medical personnel, whose results indicate that he remains in good health without any physical injury,” the statement read.





Regarding “Why Me” Francis Kapwepwe’s torture allegations, the ZCS denied claims of mistreatment, stating that he was treated humanely, like any other inmate.



The ZCS reaffirmed its commitment to inmate welfare, security, and rehabilitation, in full compliance with national laws and international standards, including the United Nations Minimum Standard Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners (Mandela Rules).





“The Zambia Correctional Service remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards of inmate care and ensuring that all correctional facilities operate within the framework of human rights and justice,” the statement concluded.