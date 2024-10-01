ZCSA INSPECTOR, STEPHEN CHIFWELU, DIES IN A ROAD ACCIDENT



LUSAKA, SEPTEMBER 30, 2024.



The Zambia Compulsory Standard Agency (ZCSA) regrets to announce the death of one of its Inspectors based at the Nakonde One Stop Border Post (OSBP) office, Stephen Shula Chifwelu.



Mr Chifwelu died in a road traffic accident today after his car was hit by a truck on Great North Road in Central Province.



The Board, Management and staff conveys heartfelt condolences to Mr Chifwelu’s wife and his entire family.



The late Mr Chifwelu was a dependable, focused and hardworking employee at Nakonde Border Post.



He joined the then Zambia Bureau of Standards (ZABS) in February 2015 as an Inspector under the inspections department and continued in the same capacity under ZCSA when the Agency commenced its operations on January 1, 2018.



At the time of his first deployment, the deceased worked at Chirundu OSBP and later served at Nakonde OSBP till his demise.



Mr Chifwelu is survived by a wife and three children.



The Agency prays for God’s comfort and strength to his family, friends and work colleagues in this trying moment.



Issued by:

ONISHIAS MAAMBA | PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

Zambia Compulsory Standards Agency



Noted: In the picture below is the late Stephen Chifwelu.



