ZCTU CONCERNED WITH NON-ADHERENCE BY SOME EMPLOYERS TO IMPLEMENT THE REVISED MINIMUM WAGE

The Zambia Congress For Trade Unions -ZCTU- has disclosed that it has been receiving reports from employees to the effect that their employers have not effected the revised minimum wage which came into effect this year.

Government through the ministry of labour and social security last year revised the minimum wage for domestic workers to K1, 300 and general shopkeepers to K2, 700 which came into effect at the start of this year.

However, ZCTU President Blake Mulala tells Phoenix News that according to the reports the union is receiving, most employers have revised the minimum wage.

Mr. Mulala says it is unfortunate that despite the high cost of living being experienced in the country, domestic workers are still getting low salaries.

He says the union has since engaged the ministry of labour on the way forward on the matter, which will be discussed this week to review how employees and employers can reach a mutual consensus.

