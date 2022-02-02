Mainda Simaata writes

ZCTU PRESIDENT CHISHIMBA NKOLE IS A SLAVE TRADER – THE REASON WHY ZAMBIAN WORKERS ARE SUFFERING ON HOME SOIL!

I’ve spoken to this man. He’s very arrogant.

I HAVE absolutely no doubt, that the leader of the Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) President one CHISHIMBA NKOLE, a man who owes his position thanks to the patronage of the previous PF regime, is one of them, is one of the major reasons workers are suffering.

If Zambian workers are crying today due to betrayal by so-called unions, it is because of vision-less PF appointees still at the helm of unions. This man is not fit to be a leader, he’s a modern slave trader who specializes in getting monthly deductions from workers pay, and using that money to hold expensive workshops that do nothing for the welfare of workers.

The conclusion of the matter is that such a man with a PF cadre mentality cannot be trusted with the representation of workers cries, these are the people we call ONION LEADERS, WHEN YOU SEE THEM YOU CRY.

God help Zambian workers. S