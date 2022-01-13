The Zambia Congress of Trade Union has welcomed the government decision of reuniting all married couples within the public service and local government who were separated from their families on account of transfers.

Acting Secretary to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa has announced through a Circular that married couples working in public service, Judiciary, and local government should not be separated on account of transfers.

ZCTU President Chishimba Nkole said that reuniting couples is timely and will bring stability in families that were on the verge of collapsing due to distance.

Mr. Nkole said the development will increase productivity among civil servants as they will not be worried about traveling to meet their spouses.

He has however urged the government to ensure that transfers should not result in some civil servants ending up being demoted due to lack of positions in some areas.

Yesterday, the Government directed all Ministries, Provinces, and Spending Agencies that transfers of officers in the public service should not separate family units, henceforth.

Mr. Kangwa says this is important in order to address issues of low productivity, broken families and also to uphold the existing national values and principles, among others.

In a Cabinet circular minute number 2022 to various offices, Mr. Kangwa said addressees must advise the affected officers, who are interested in re-uniting with their families, to apply for possible transfers through their respective Service Commissions or relevant authorities for consideration.