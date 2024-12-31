ZDA ACTUALIZES $9.83 BILLION COMMITTED INVESTMENT FROM 2021 TO 2024



The Zambia Development Agency -ZDA- has disclosed that it actualized $9.83 billion investment out of $58.78 billion in committed investment from 2021 to 2024 across different sectors.





Speaking during an end of year media briefing in Lusaka this morning, ZDA Director General Albert Halwampa, says the $9.83 billion has been actualized from 497 projects with a committed investment of $18.74 billion, with the mining sector recording the highest accounting for $3.43 billion.





Mr Halwampa has also revealed that 40, 395 jobs were actualized from this investment against the committed employment of 38, 119, with the manufacturing sector recording the highest number of jobs at 13, 497.





He further indicates that $10.91 billion in total exports was also recorded in 2024 out of which $6.69 billion were traditional exports and $4.33 billion worth of non-traditional exports.





Mr Halwampa says going into 2025, ZDA pledges its commitment to transitioning investments into actualized investment projects and jobs through enhanced enterprise performance monitoring, tracking investment and enhancing investor support to accelerate actualization of committed investment.



PN