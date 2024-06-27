ZDA DEMANDS REFUND OF K260,000.00 FROM VIET-ZAMBIA

Lusaka- Thursday, 27th June 2024

The Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) has written to Viet-Zambia Diversified Development Corporation tseeking a refund of monies spent on holding status and consultative conferences for the Viet-Zambia Project.

In a letter dated 13th June 2024, written to Viet-Zambia signed by ZDA Director General, Albert Halwampa, ZDA is seeking refund to the monies spent on the meetings in paying Daily Subsistence Allowances ( DSA) and fuel refunds paid to Chiefs, Ministers, drivers and others that attended the meeting.

Halwampa has submitted a detailed list amounting to K241,588.00 for DSA, fuel refunds and K18,097-50 that was paid to Mulungushi International Conference Center, the venue of the Lusaka meeting.

Viet-Zambia Diversified Development Corporation has submitted a proposal to ZDA seeking six million hectares of land to grow rice and sugar canes.

The investor has claimed that he will invest $72billion in Luapula, Muchinga and Northern Provinces.

The investor also seeks to be exempted from any taxes for a period of twenty years.

The Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development in January 2024, already granted large-scale exploration mining licences for copper, gold, Iron Ore, manganese, nickel and rare metals to Viet-Zambia Diversified Development Corporation.