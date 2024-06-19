ZDA Team Needs to Redo Arithmetic- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

ZDA Team Needs to Redo Arithmetic

I laugh at how ZDA coughs these ridiculous numbers!

$37billion! $42billion!

And now the Zambia Development Agency has come up with the biggest number ever! ZDA says a Vietnamese group is bringing investment worth $72billion! $72billion!

Last time, ZNS Commander said he had a secured $15billion loan investment from China to set up a copper refinery!

Clearly the ZNS Commander had,first of all, no idea how much a copper refinery cost.

Secondly he had no idea that the country was going through a debt restructuring process of $6.3billion mostly from China and he therefore couldn’t commit the country to a new debt, let alone a whopping $15billion debt.

It had to take the Minister of Finance to dismiss the false assertions.

I suspect they are quickly learning from their father who said he would bring $25 billion investment immediately he becomes President.

They do it as if they are speaking to children.

But the Joke is on the media who take such ridiculous declarations and announcements seriously, without question, probe or scrutiny.

But what I know for sure is that ZDA Director General and his team need to go back and learn elementary arithmetic or we may ask them to take a visit to that health institution on Great East Road.