ZEC Declares Mnangagwa Winner Of Zimbabwe Election Polling 52.6%

The discredited Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has announced Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa as the winner of the 2023 presidential election in Zimbabwe with a vote margin of 52.6 percent to 44% for opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.

Mnangagwa polled 2,350,711 votes to Chamisa’s 1,967,343, ZEC announced.

Zanu PF also won 136 seats in the National Assembly while the CCC took 73, denying Mnangagwa’s party a two thirds majority with which he could amend the constitution.

After a flurry of observer reports condemning the elections, ZEC chairperson Priscilla Chigumba on Saturday evening made the inevitable announcement; “Therefore Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is declared duly elected president of Zimbabwe with effect from 23 August 2023.”