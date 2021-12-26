ZED FARMER MARIA ZALOUMIS FINDS LOVE AGAIN, TALKS ABOUT HOW SHE COOKED FOR HIM OVER CHRISTMAS
She posts:
Food by Le Zed
You need to explore your hobbies.
I love to cook!
My king didn’t need to spend today.
I have two hands and I am a woman. I make better food than us going out to eat.
To all the slay queens and CEOs,
Leave your CEO hat at the door and be a wife. Cook, serve him, respect him regardless of his financial status.
Today my king is licking his fingers!
God will bless you!
Today I cooked for Xmas Lunch
On the menu;
Saffron fried rice
Yoghurt infused goat curry
Sticky bbq pork chops
Potato salad
Avocado coriander cucumber salad
Dessert
Apple crumble with custard
Mango cheesecake with ice cream
Drinks
Italian red wine
Non alcoholic champagne.
From my house it’s a very merry Xmas!
Love Le Zed
Ba uzee iwe!!