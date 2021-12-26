ZED FARMER MARIA ZALOUMIS FINDS LOVE AGAIN, TALKS ABOUT HOW SHE COOKED FOR HIM OVER CHRISTMAS

She posts:

Food by Le Zed

You need to explore your hobbies.

I love to cook!

My king didn’t need to spend today.

I have two hands and I am a woman. I make better food than us going out to eat.

To all the slay queens and CEOs,
Leave your CEO hat at the door and be a wife. Cook, serve him, respect him regardless of his financial status.

Today my king is licking his fingers!

God will bless you!

Today I cooked for Xmas Lunch

On the menu;

Saffron fried rice
Yoghurt infused goat curry
Sticky bbq pork chops
Potato salad
Avocado coriander cucumber salad

Dessert
Apple crumble with custard
Mango cheesecake with ice cream

Drinks
Italian red wine
Non alcoholic champagne.

From my house it’s a very merry Xmas!

Love Le Zed

270032267_4603466616437994_5700099320088319963_n

