Zedfarmer divorces again

Zed Farmer Hints at a New Relationship, but With a Warning to Fans!



Popular Zambian agripreneur and social media personality, Maria Zaloumis—widely known as The Zed Farmer—has sparked curiosity among her followers after hinting at a possible new relationship.





However, in a lighthearted yet cautionary message shared on her Facebook page, Zaloumis urged her fans to intervene if they ever see her heading to the altar.



“Ok, apa if you see me ku altar, just come and pull me—pullizzz by the ears elo! Especially mu Zambia,” she wrote in an interactive post.





Her statement has since drawn mixed reactions from her followers, with many eager to know whether she is seriously considering another marriage or simply engaging in playful banter.





Zaloumis, known for her candid personality and engaging online presence, has previously shared snippets of her personal life with her fans, making this latest post all the more intriguing.





©️NKANI