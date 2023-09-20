Zelensky applauded after speaking at United Nations summit

Zelensky gets clapped for about 30 seconds by other people after he completes his speech.

And that’s the end of one of the important events of today – lots of reporters and leaders leave the assembly hall as he goes off the stage.

Zelensky talked about his plan for peace, which he believes will stop the war in Ukraine.

He says that there is a plan for a peace summit, and he invited his audience to come once it is confirmed.

He believes that unity should be talked about openly and not in secret.

Zelensky said that evil cannot be trusted, giving the example of Prigozhin. Prigozhin was the leader of a private military group and rebelled against Putin. However, he died in a plane crash two months later.

Zelensky finished his speech by wishing that Russia’s war will be the final one worldwide. He said “Slava Ukraini” as he left the stage.