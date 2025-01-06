Zelensky Claims Russia Hit Ukraine With 630 Drones, 740 Bombs In One Week

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Russia launched 630 drones and about 740 bombs into the country, as the war between both countries rages on.

In a statement released on Sunday on his official page on X, Zelenskyy also revealed that Russia launched 103 Shahed drones into Ukraine overnight in an attempt to “terrorise” the country.

The Ukrainian President called on the country’s partners to continue supporting them as they defend their territory against the Russians.

He said, “Almost every day, we defend our skies against Russian missiles and drones. Just last night, Ukraine was attacked by 103 Shahed drones, which contained 8,755 foreign-made components.



“Over the past week, Russia has used more than 630 strike drones, approximately 740 guided aerial bombs, and nearly 50 missiles of various types – totaling over 50,000 sanctioned components sourced from around the world.

“The sanctions pressure on supply chains for foreign components remains insufficient. Russia continues to acquire the components and manufacturing tools it needs – almost globally – and uses them in the weapons it employs to terrorize Ukraine.

“We must continue strengthening cooperation with all our partners on sanctions, air defense systems, long-range weapons, and support for our warriors.

“These priorities will help protect our cities, villages, and positions on the frontline,” he said.