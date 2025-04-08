Zelensky confirms Ukraine troops are in Russia’s Belgorod region

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has publicly confirmed for the first time that Ukrainian forces are conducting operations within Russia’s Belgorod region.

In his nightly address on Monday, April 7, 2025, Zelensky stated, “We continue to carry out active operations in the border areas on enemy territory, and that is absolutely just—war must return to where it came from.”

He emphasized that these actions aim to protect Ukraine’s Sumy and Kharkiv border regions and alleviate pressure on other parts of the front line, particularly in the eastern Donetsk region.

Zelensky acknowledged the presence of Ukrainian troops in both the Belgorod and Kursk regions, noting that operations in these areas serve to divert Russian military focus from critical Ukrainian fronts.

War must return to where it came from – Zelensky confirms Ukraine troops are in Russia

The confirmation follows reports from Russian military bloggers and the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW), which indicated that Ukrainian forces had advanced into the Belgorod region, consolidating positions near the villages of Demidovka and Prilesye. These incursions are believed to be strategic efforts to force Moscow to redeploy troops from the Donetsk region, where Russian forces have been making gradual advances.

In related developments, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed concern over Russia’s continued military actions in Ukraine, despite ongoing ceasefire negotiations.

Trump stated late on Monday that he was “not happy about what’s going on,” accusing Russia of “bombing like crazy right now.” This comes in the wake of a Russian missile attack on Zelensky’s hometown of Kryvyi Rih, which resulted in the deaths of 20 people, including nine children, and left over 70 injured.

The Kremlin has dismissed U.S. and European allegations of hindering ceasefire efforts, maintaining that it supports the idea of a truce. However, skepticism remains regarding Russia’s commitment to halting hostilities.